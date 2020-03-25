‘I feel helpless’: Inside the NJ nursing home where 4 died from coronavirus
The last time Cathy Konciak saw her husband, Edward, was March 12 at his room at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Later that day, he was moved to the Family of Caring at Montclairnursing home to continue his recovery from a sports-related brain injury, but without family by his side.“The day after he arrived there, I brought a bag with more clothing for him and an iPad. I had to leave the bag by a side door and (staff) told me they would take it and decontaminate it,” Cathy Konciak told NJ Advance Media Monday, noting the the nursing home’s visitor restriction policy aimed at stopping the spread …
‘This isn’t true’: Trump blasted for lying about doing ‘far more’ COVID-19 testing than any other nation
This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a tweet claiming that the U.S. "has done far more 'testing' than any other nation."
"In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span," Trump wrote.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242824631230308353
According to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Trump is lying.
"This isn’t true; and there are few things more dangerous than a president or top official saying something like this to a scared public," she tweeted while highlighting Trump's tweet. "Most people still can’t get tests."
‘The Walking Dead’ season to be cut short due to the coronavirus shutdown
AMC announced Tuesday that its signature series, “The Walking Dead,” will end its current season one week earlier than planned, that has plagued a number of television series this year.AMC said in a statement: “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5.”According to the network, the planned finale of the post-apocalyptic saga will appear “as a special episode later in the year.”The news comes just days after AMC ann... (more…)
As virus leaves borders shut, European farmers sound alarm
Whether it's served with butter and ham, drowned in hollandaise sauce or topped with a fried egg, nothing says spring in Germany like asparagus.
But this year, the cherished vegetable may be a rare sight on dining tables as many of the foreign seasonal workers who would usually harvest the crop are unable to enter the country because of travel restrictions imposed over the coronavirus.
"The situation is very tense for us farmers," says Thomas Syring, who runs a farm in Beelitz, a town in the state of Brandenburg known for its white asparagus.
Syring is just one of hundreds of farmers faced with the threat that his crops may be left rotting in the fields because of a serious shortage of workers.