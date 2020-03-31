Idahoans react to major earthquake: ‘When do the locusts come?’
On Tuesday evening, Boise, Idaho and surrounding regions were struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake.
Locals and their loved ones reacted to the sudden tremors in real time, posting images of items dislodged in their houses, and confirming that they were unharmed.
An #Earthquake in #Boise. And the world continues to fall apart in #2020 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/kXybSJoqKa
— Sean Winnett (シヤン) (@SeanWinnett) March 31, 2020
My mom lives in Boise and said she just had an earthquake and sent me this photo.
So when do the locusts come? pic.twitter.com/6hyVSJrxux
— Melanie (@MissusMelnee) March 31, 2020
What Else? An earthquake in Boise Idaho tilted my picture and rocked our world. pic.twitter.com/0gEPCpwwVq
— CindyLynn (@CindyFromChicag) April 1, 2020
Just felt a baby quake in Boise, ID of all places. #Earthquake #IDQuake pic.twitter.com/FzY1I0q10i
— Kevster (@Walrus_Kasra) March 31, 2020
We’re ok in #Boise! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/txalXqa7Uz
— T J Bliss (@tjbliss) April 1, 2020
Earthquake in #Boise #Idaho. How many disasters are we gonna have to face in 2020? pic.twitter.com/x0qnZg8s3K
— Cowtez (@cowtez) March 31, 2020