‘I’m shaking with rage’: Georgia lawmaker unloads on colleague who went to the legislature with coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

The entire state legislature of Georgia, including the lieutenant governor and staffers, have gone into quarantine after state Sen. Brandon Beach tested positive for coronavirus — and showed up at the state capitol before even bothering to get his test results.

CNN reporter Amara Walker reported that at least one of his colleagues is furious at the situation Beach has created.

“Apparently he was experiencing symptoms on March 10,” said Walker. “The concerning thing here and the question is then why did he show up on Monday, just a few days ago, to the Georgia state legislature for a special session?”

Walker continued: “In fact, one of his colleagues, a House representative, Scott Turner angrily vented on Facebook and this is what he said last night. ‘I’m shaking with rage. We were told, if we had symptoms, to refrain from going to the Capitol Monday. I have an elderly hospice patient at home. He irresponsibly stayed all day at the Capitol Monday after being tested on Saturday, and exposed all of us.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
