In Miami, hospitals aren’t only medical facilities bracing for COVID-19. So is the morgue
MIAMI — As the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm Florida’s medical system for the living, the outbreak could also affect the doctors who deal in death.The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office may not wind up doing many autopsies on the inevitable COVID-19 deaths, but it nevertheless plays a vital role, issuing death certificates for those who succumb to diseases threatening the public’s health.So forensic pathologists must work closely with doctors at hospitals, all while trying to stay healthy themselves to still be able to conduct autopsies on people who die in other ways — such as car acci…
Coronavirus could become seasonal: top US scientist
There is a strong chance the new coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles, a senior US scientist said Wednesday, underscoring the urgent need to find a vaccine and effective treatments.
Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a briefing the virus was beginning to take root in the southern hemisphere, where winter is on its way.
"What we're starting to see now... in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season," he said.
Clergyman in pope’s residence reported with virus
An Italian employee of the Holy See who lives in the same residence as Pope Francis was reported Thursday to have tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized.
Several Italian newspapers with reputable sources in the Vatican said the clergyman has lived for years in the Saint Martha's guesthouse.
Il Messaggero said the person is "one of the pope's closest collaborators, an official of the Secretariate of the State, who was found to have a slight temperature after going in for a routine check".
The daily La Stampa said the unnamed person has been hospitalised in Rome and that his office has been disinfected.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s new chief of staff still serving in Congress and trying to learn new role as COVID-19 threatens millions
President Donald Trump's latest chief of staff hasn't fully engaged in his new White House duties, as the coronavirus crisis claims hundreds of lives every day.
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) hasn't even resigned from Congress, and may have taken part in White House negotiations with senators over the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, reported NPR.
"I'm still a member of Congress," Meadows said. "Mick Mulvaney is still the acting chief, officially."