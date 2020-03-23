Internet explodes after Trump suggests reopening the economy: ‘He’s gonna kill a bunch of people’

At his press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump suggested that everyone should go back to work quickly despite the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, saying “America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon.”

His words triggered a furious response from commenters on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I need to risk your health to juice the stock market to win an election." — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) March 23, 2020

And while the carnie barker talks his nonsense my HV staff 200+ nationwide are working without resources to protect themselves and patients. 😡 hows that for leadership? #NoCorporateSlushFund — RobynB (@RobynForZen) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

They are trading cash for killing people. We are going there. — LK ☕️ 👀 💙🏡 (@Corvid1031) March 23, 2020

The funeral business is going to explode I tell ya'. — Jennifer North (@MrsNorthToYou) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He's gonna kill a bunch of people with that statement — Lumidesigner (@FlLumidesigner) March 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT