Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet slams Trump for moving coronavirus briefing to just before closing bell: ‘Another market manipulation’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, the White House moved the daily coronavirus press briefing to 3:30 pm ET — just a half an hour before the stock market closes.

Many commenters on social media speculated that the president wanted to goose the stock market in the final hour, just as his briefing on Friday did — and slammed his seeming desperation to avoid confronting economic damage:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Obama left a solid ‘global health infrastructure’ — and Trump shut it down: Ex-White House official

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

When the United States is confronting a crisis, President Donald Trump will often find a way to blame his predecessor, former President Barack Obama — even when it comes to coronavirus. But according to former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes, the Obama Administration left Trump with a solid “global health infrastructure” when Obama left office in January 2017.

Trump has been widely criticized for his slow response to coronavirus, which he dismissed as less deadly than the seasonal flu for weeks before finally acknowledging the severity of what the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared to be a global pandemic. When NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked Trump during a March 13 press conference if he “takes responsibility” for the lack of coronavirus testing in the U.S., the president responded, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances — and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time.” Never mind the fact that Obama has been out of office for three years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump says she made ‘difficult decision’ to cancel White House Easter Egg Roll

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

First Lady Melania Trump's office announced on Monday that it has cancelled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

In a statement, the First Lady's office said that the move had been made "out of an abundance of caution" during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority," the first lady said in the statement. "I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term."

White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled... pic.twitter.com/XM40VvmlDY

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani’s pardoned tax cheat friend slammed for claiming coronavirus ‘hysteria’ is manufactured to kill Trump’s economy

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Over the weekend, former New York City Police Commissioner and convicted felon Bernard Kerik took to Twitter to assert that the coronavirus "hysteria" is being "created" to destabilize the economy and hurt President Donald Trump. He also suggested we should "quarantine" the media:

Why do I feel this hysteria is being created to destabilize the country, and destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes of President @realDonaldTrump?

Worldwide Deaths... Jan-Feb 20202,360: Coronavirus69,602: Common Cold/Flu240,950: HIV

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image