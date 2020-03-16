Internet slams Trump for moving coronavirus briefing to just before closing bell: ‘Another market manipulation’

On Monday, the White House moved the daily coronavirus press briefing to 3:30 pm ET — just a half an hour before the stock market closes.

Many commenters on social media speculated that the president wanted to goose the stock market in the final hour, just as his briefing on Friday did — and slammed his seeming desperation to avoid confronting economic damage:

The WH announced, without explanation, that today’s briefing has been moved from 10:30 to 3:30 pm. People have noted that it’s before markets close. But that means the Q&A will start AFTER the closing. It’s the A part of the Q&A that has brought about the most .:. unease. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 16, 2020

Right before the market closes. They’re so predictable… 🤦🏼‍♀️ — agirlisno1 (@aryastarksmom) March 16, 2020

They need time to get their lies and propaganda straight. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) March 16, 2020

Is this to try to prop up the stock market before their lies are exposed? — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) March 16, 2020

Another market manipulation coming up. — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) March 16, 2020

More market manipulation after it worked out so well last night 🙄 — Daniel Hofheinz (@DanielHofheinz) March 16, 2020

Confidence, reeks of confidence — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) March 16, 2020

Trying to prop up the stock market after what’s going to be a brutal day. BUT WHERE ARE THE VENTILATORS? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 16, 2020

Is Trump planning on some miracle to turn the stock market around in 5 hours? Apparently strong arming the Fed didn't help. — Leslie (@diatribestress) March 16, 2020

