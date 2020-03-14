Internet tells Trump to ‘RESIGN’ after bizarre all-cap ‘SOCIAL DISTANCING!’ tweet
On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to randomly comment on the state of the coronavirus emergency:
SOCIAL DISTANCING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020
The internet was unimpressed with the president’s odd outburst.
Maybe instead of screaming out slogans like a hyped-up parakeet, you can either explain to the American people what social distancing entails or commit to the practice yourself like promising not to hold huge rallies with bigly crowds.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 14, 2020
Like this?https://t.co/UY7tTUEI6y
— Indy 🆘 (@Raisingirl_Indy) March 14, 2020
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 14, 2020
You need to be alone in a room with a lot of diapers.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 14, 2020
RESIGN AND GO HIDE AT MAR-A-VIRUS
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 14, 2020
WHERE ARE THE TEST KITS?
— Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 14, 2020
DO YOU KNOW WHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING MEANS?https://t.co/liMqVhQ4io
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 14, 2020
Social Distancing- is that a HOAX thing?? pic.twitter.com/7xWClSj1nG
— Jackson Percy (@JacksonPercy4) March 14, 2020
SIX MAR A LARGO guest that you broke bread with (5 from Brazilian Delegation & 1 GOP donor) tested positive but yesterday you shook hands with multiple CEOs
You & your administration are a straight up public health risk https://t.co/u1AFQdx48X
— File411 (@File411) March 14, 2020
You don’t have to worry about #SocialDistancing. You have no friends… #Trump #Coronavirus
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 14, 2020
SOCIAL DISTANCING! pic.twitter.com/n88BYmiQOM
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 14, 2020
WHERE ARE THE TESTS????
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 14, 2020