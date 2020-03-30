Quantcast
Connect with us

Investment banker preventing shuttered hospital from being reopened to take on coronavirus patients

Published

25 mins ago

on

As the city of Philadelphia braces for a surged in COVID-19-related patients, it’s been looking for sites to care for the coming influx. City officials are trying to get the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital, whose 496-bed capacity would be immensely helpful, to reopen to help with the fight. But according to WHYY, negotiations with the building’s owner, investment banker Joel Freedman, are not going well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Freedman was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital,” city Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

“I think he is looking at how to turn an asset that is earning no revenue into an asset that earns some revenue, and isn’t actually particularly thinking through what the impacts are on public health,” Abernathy said of Freedman. “I think he’s looking at this as a business transaction rather than providing an imminent and important aid to the city and our residents.”

Writing in Esquire this Monday, Charles P. Pierce contends that if there ever was a clear case for using eminent domain, it’s this one.

“I am generally not a fan of eminent domain, but if there is a clearer case for it than this one, especially at this moment in time, I don’t know what it would be,” Pierce writes. “Last Thursday, the city broke off negotiations for the use of the hospital. It contracted with Temple University to use its gym for hospital overflow. There is nothing wrong with America that could not be fixed by shutting down the nation’s graduate schools of business for a while.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

From China to Trump — the bungling of the coronavirus testing crisis started at the beginning: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

From the very beginning of the coronavirus crisis, things were bungled. In an extensive fact-check, the Washington Post walked through the timeline from the early days of the Chinese outbreak to President Donald Trump's efforts in the United States today.

The first case of COVID-19 surfaced in China in mid-November 2019 when doctors still believed it was an aggressive form of pneumonia. The spread from person to person revealed it was something more. The Post report explained that it was that point that the Chinese government should have reached out to the World Health Organization. That didn't happen until over a month later on December 31, 2019.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Menace to public health’: Conservative publication shredded by ex-employee for peddling pandemic misinformation

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Right-wing publication The Federalist last week drew condemnation from medical experts when it published an editorial written by an unlicensed dermatologist that encouraged people to deliberately expose themselves to coronavirus as a way to bring about the pandemic's end more quickly.

Conservative writer Robert Tracinski, who worked as a writer at The Federalist for five years, has written a scathing editorial at The Bulwark in which he calls out his former employer for endangering Americans' health by publishing misinformation about COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Investment banker preventing shuttered hospital from being reopened to take on coronavirus patients

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

As the city of Philadelphia braces for a surged in COVID-19-related patients, it's been looking for cites to care for coming influx. City officials are trying to get the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital, whose 496-bed capacity would be immensely helpful, to reopen to help with the fight. But according to WHYY, negotiations with the building’s owner, investment banker Joel Freedman, are not going well.

“Mr. Freedman was difficult to work with at times when he was the owner of the hospital, and he is still difficult to work with as the owner of the shuttered hospital,” city Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image