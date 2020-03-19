Iowa is the latest state to save up coronavirus test kits as governors beg for help

First, it was South Dakota, now Iowa is following suit running out of test kits for the coronavirus.

According to the Des Moines Register, people are being turned away from being tested as state officials hunker down and preserve the 400 tests they have left.

David Price, the political director at WHO-TV, the television network not the World Health Organization, cited State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati saying that they are running low. Thus far there are 44 cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the state.

State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati says state has ability to test 400 people. @WHOhd https://t.co/EKj8PypBLw — Dave Price (@idaveprice) March 19, 2020

“It’s important that we prioritize testing for the sickest Iowans and essential workers,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, according to KMLA. “We’re working to get more tests. Most importantly, I want to reiterate what Dr. Pedati has said and that is for all of us to continue to do our part: wash our hands, cover our coughs, stay at home when you’re sick and most importantly, if you are feeling ill to call your doctor first before you head to the clinic.”

During a conference call with the president and his team, governors begged for answers asking how they could get more test kits, how to get more masks and equipment for healthcare staff. Trump told them to seek them out themselves and it isn’t the federal government’s responsibility to get the masks. Finally, FEMA announced that they would coordinate it. While governors can coordinate things locally, the last thing companies need is 50 governors blowing up their phones demanding masks.

“When the national government isn’t really setting the standard affirmatively — and that’s what we have right now — the states and city leaders have to largely do this on their own,” the Washington Post quoted said Mark Rozell, of George Mason University.