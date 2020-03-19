Quantcast
Iowa is the latest state to save up coronavirus test kits as governors beg for help

Published

39 mins ago

on

First, it was South Dakota, now Iowa is following suit running out of test kits for the coronavirus.

According to the Des Moines Register, people are being turned away from being tested as state officials hunker down and preserve the 400 tests they have left.

David Price, the political director at WHO-TV, the television network not the World Health Organization, cited State Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati saying that they are running low. Thus far there are 44 cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the state.

“It’s important that we prioritize testing for the sickest Iowans and essential workers,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, according to KMLA. “We’re working to get more tests. Most importantly, I want to reiterate what Dr. Pedati has said and that is for all of us to continue to do our part: wash our hands, cover our coughs, stay at home when you’re sick and most importantly, if you are feeling ill to call your doctor first before you head to the clinic.”

During a conference call with the president and his team, governors begged for answers asking how they could get more test kits, how to get more masks and equipment for healthcare staff. Trump told them to seek them out themselves and it isn’t the federal government’s responsibility to get the masks. Finally, FEMA announced that they would coordinate it. While governors can coordinate things locally, the last thing companies need is 50 governors blowing up their phones demanding masks.

“When the national government isn’t really setting the standard affirmatively — and that’s what we have right now — the states and city leaders have to largely do this on their own,” the Washington Post quoted said Mark Rozell, of George Mason University.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Breaking Banner

California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.

The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:

California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

1 in 10 workers say they’ve already been laid off since the economic downturn began: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in businesses up and down the country shuttering their doors and people refraining from commerce. But how bad is the economic contraction?

According to a new poll of American workers from SurveyUSA, it is already very bad indeed.

The survey finds that almost 1 in 10 workers already report being laid off due to the crisis — roughly 14 million people — and an additional 1 in 4, or 35 million people, have seen their hours scaled back.

The business side of the equation looks just as grim. According to Axios, a Goldman Sachs survey found 96 percent of small business owners report being affected, and around half say they cannot keep operating more than three months in these conditions.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Susan Rice says she flagged the concern of a pandemic to Gen. Michael Flynn in a 12-hour briefing when Trump took over

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Barack Obama's former Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did a 12-hour meeting with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when the incoming DNI was about to take over under President Donald Trump's administration.

Flynn didn't last long, as Trump fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn is now being faced with jail time for his involvement in the Russia scandal.

"You know, I can't tell you whether his cabinet officials and his national security adviser designee and his homeland security adviser designee briefed (Trump) on what they exercised the scenario around," said Rice. "I have no ability to know what was discussed. I can tell you as national security adviser I had one of the only extended opportunities to do a handoff to my successor, who was at the time Gen. Michael Flynn. We spent 12 hours together during that transition period. We provided over 100 briefing papers, they were very carefully done, and the pandemic concern, the pandemic scenario, the global health agenda was very much one of the issues that we've presented and flagged for them."

Continue Reading
 
 
