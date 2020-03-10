Quantcast
Connect with us

Is Nancy Pelosi making a huge mistake in the face of the coronavirus?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Despite the growing threat of the coronavirus and multiple members of Congress under self-quarantine after interacting with an infected person, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that she doesn’t yet have any plan to alter the day-to-day work of her chamber.

“At the present time, there is no reason for us not to continue with our vital legislative work in the Capitol,” she said in a letter to her colleagues Monday night. Earlier that day, she was asked if the Capitol should be closed or if it should change its operating procedures because of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, no, no, no, no, no. Do you understand ‘no’?” she told a reporter. “At this time, there’s no reason to do so.”

She said it wasn’t her decision to make and that Congress would depend on the opinions of experts.

The Senate, similarly, has not altered course to adapt to the emerging public health crisis.

But in a new piece for Lawfare, Margaret Taylor and Benjamin Wittes argued that Congress should be doing more to protect its members — many of who are, as it happens, among the demographic most vulnerable to the virus.

In particular, they argued, the Capitol should stop welcoming in outsiders who don’t need to be on the premises and giving tours to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lawmakers are right to be concerned that taking sudden, drastic action within the Capitol could cause panic among everyday Americans,” Wittes and Taylor wrote. “They are also correct that the business of Congress needs to continue. They are dead wrong, however, that the Capitol needs to be open as usual to outsiders. It is dramatically irresponsible to allow members to be giving tours of the building to gaggles of people who will then fan out across the country. And it is also irresponsible to conduct hearings that don’t need to happen while an often lethal virus is spreading uncontrolled around the world.”

They continued:

More generally, the congressional leadership is wrong that the institution’s working presumption should be that staff and members should be congregating there for routine matters that don’t actually require physical presence. The presumption should be the opposite, as it should be for all organizations: the goal is to maximize social distancing in a fashion consistent with performing necessary operations. Staff who can work from home should do so. Members should be present only for votes and wholly necessary hearings.

Even recently, this would have been impossible. But modern telecommunications are a marvelous thing.

In that vein, it seems past time for Capitol Hill to give serious considerations to reasonable proposals to allow certain types of legislative work to be done remotely. For example, Reps. Eric Swalwell and Rick Crawford on Monday introduced a bipartisan House resolution that would change House rules to allow lawmakers to attend hearings by means of teleconference and cast certain types of uncontroversial votes remotely. Swalwell first introduced the resolution in 2013, but it has never gained traction. In fact, in 2014, Pelosi dismissed it and a similar idea—proxy voting—as a “slippery slope.” She may or may not be right that in the “regular order” such ideas are not a good idea. But situations of fast-spreading communicable disease may require something different than the regular order; it may be time to give such ideas a second, deeper look.

With President Donald Trump botching the administration’s response to the crisis and spreading disinformation about the virus in an effort to protect his reputation, it’s even more incumbent on Congress to act responsibly. Pelosi and the rest of congressional leadership need to act, and the stakes for the country are extremely high. If multiple members of Congress start falling ill and even potentially dying, panic could quickly spread in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

More and more companies are going to start suggesting or requiring employees to work from home and limit social contact, if possible. This could help slow the spread of the virus and mitigate its harms. Congress would be well-advised to set a good example and take prudent measures to protect itself

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Russia trying to ‘incite violence by white supremacist groups’ in US ahead of 2020 election: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Russian intelligence operatives are ramping up efforts to stoke racial tensions in the U.S. ahead of the 2020 election by attempting to incite violence by white supremacist groups, The New York Times reported, citing seven government officials briefed on recent intelligence.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

ussia worked to stoke anger among black activists and voters during the 2016 election, former special counsel Robert Mueller concluded, but Russian operatives are now escalating their efforts by working to influence neo-Nazi groups, according to the report. Federal investigators are now probing how at least one of these groups is funded.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Shut this puppy down’: James Carville wants Bernie Sanders to get out of 2020 race after Biden’s Michigan win

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville called for an end to the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a Tuesday night appearance on MSNBC.

"These voters want to shut this thing down," Carville said. "I mean, you can just look all across the spectrum of the Democratic Party and people are saying, 'We've made our decision, this is who we're going with.'"

Carville is hoping the primary ends immediately.

"Let's shut this puppy down and let's move on and worry about November, this thing is decided. There's no reason to keep it going not even a day longer," he argued.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Washington voters angrier at Trump than in any other primary state so far: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

According to surveys in Washington state on Tuesday, Democratic voters are driven by rage towards President Donald Trump — and more so than in any other state that has voted so far.

"Trump provoked rage in 83 percent of voters casting ballots in Washington, according to an NBC News exit poll," wrote Aila Slisco for Newsweek. "A majority of voters in Missouri and Michigan also felt rage towards the administration, with 67 and 63 percent expressing hostility, respectively. Only 49 percent of Mississippi voters felt the same way, the lowest proportion reported in the states surveyed."

Continue Reading
 
 