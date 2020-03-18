Is the Bay Area’s ‘unprecedented’ lockdown the first of many?
Life came to a grinding halt for millions of San Francisco Bay Area residents as the most stringent isolation orders in the country took effect Tuesday.To stem the spread of the new coronavirus, roughly 7 million people in seven countieswere instructed to “shelter in place” and were prohibited from leaving their homes except for “essential” activities such as purchasing food, medicine and other necessities. Most businesses closed, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants (for takeout and delivery only), hospitals, gas stations, banks and a handful of others.The county orde…
Latest Headlines
A psychologist explains how to stay sane during coronavirus self-isolation
People who suspect they may have come into contact with the coronavirus are being advisedto self-isolate (stay at home) for 14 days. For some people, the idea of self-isolation may seem like a dream come true. For others, the idea of being cut off from the outside world, alone or with only a few close family members, will fill them with dread – ask any parent who has had to entertain two small children at home on a wet afternoon.When people are stuck indoors for long periods of time, they can report getting “cabin fever” or feel like they are going “stir crazy”. Observations from actual or sim... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Kansas governor orders K-12 schools closed for the rest of academic year
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered K-12 schools closed for the rest of the academic year Tuesday as the state continued to escalate its response to the coronavirus — a decision that will lead to massive upheaval for thousands of students and their families.“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities,” Kelly said at a late afternoon news conference. “Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work wi... (more…)
Latest Headlines
As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she’ll never see her mother again
How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear.Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish.This too shall pass, we tell ourselves, and it will.But before it does, many people will face losses that had never crossed their minds and that may never be repaired? Sue Markgraf is among them.On Saturday, Markgraf went to visit her ... (more…)