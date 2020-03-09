Italy put under nationwide lockdown as coronavirus spirals out of control

On Monday, the government of Italy announced that the entire country would be locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic, severely restricting freedom of movement for tens of millions of people.

According to Lorenzo Tondo of The Guardian, the order includes “banning all public events, closing cinemas, theatres, gyms, discos and pubs, funerals, weddings and all sport events, including Serie A matches. All schools and universities will remain close [sic] until 3 April.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy is one of the most severely impacted countries in Europe, with over 9,000 reported cases. The northern regions of the country are particularly affected, although the order applies to the whole nation.