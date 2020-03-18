‘It’s going to be catastrophic!’ West Virginia senator warns lack of testing will devastate his state
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday warned that people in his state are in serious danger because the United States government still hasn’t provided adequate testing kits to medical professionals.
During an interview with CNN’s John Avlon, Manchin said that his state had “the most vulnerable” population anywhere, with a high concentration of elderly people as well as hundreds of thousands people under the age of 60 who have chronic illnesses.
“I just knew that if people weren’t prepared, if they got lulled into a false sense of security, were very going to be harmed,” he said. “Very, very devastating. I thought it was just carnage waiting to happen.”
Manchin then argued that his state has seen a comparatively low number of documented coronavirus cases because people in the state simply are not being tested.
“They didn’t test, John!” he said. “Up until a couple of days ago, we didn’t have 40 tests done, now we’re at 130 or so. But with that being said, John, we had no testing, we’re not prepared and people think we’re immune from this… When it hits my state, and it has hit, it’s going to be absolutely catastrophic, and we want to make sure we’re on top of this!”
Yesterday, Trump touted WV because they didn't have any coronavirus cases yet. They do now. @Sen_JoeManchin clearly explains to CNN what happened: "They didn't test." He warns "It's going to absolutely catastrophic."
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 18, 2020
