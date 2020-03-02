Ivanka Trump roasted for cheerleading her father’s coronavirus response: ‘We want truth — not propaganda’

Ivanka Trump urged her social media followers to root for her father to succeed in fighting the coronavirus outbreak — and she was doused in mockery.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser tweeted out a message of encouragement as her father’s administration faces criticism and mistrust over its handling of the viral outbreak.

.@POTUS, @VP and our nation’s health professionals will continue to manage #coronavirus crisis decisively. Let’s put aside ideological & political differences, work together and support our country’s leadership in this fight. We must all root for @POTUS to succeed! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 2, 2020

Other Twitter users denounced Ivanka Trump for cheerleading.

You first. Tell your father to stop worrying about the stock market and STOP muzzling government scientists and CDC health officials. They MUST be able to speak the truth for us to feel safe. We want the truth NOT propaganda. — Iva Rogers (@IvaARogers) March 2, 2020

Still waiting on that Miracle…. — Carol Thuney (@buckiirons) March 2, 2020

im rooting for the virus — pottery videos guy (@aniceburrito) March 2, 2020

Then he must stop downplaying the truth. — Marna Lister (@Ocean_River) March 2, 2020

So, we're down to @IvankaTrump bleating and chirping "Root for daddy @POTUS!" We really are in trouble. — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) March 2, 2020

“…root for POTUS to succeed…”?!?! How about we root for the people who contract the virus and the medical people tasked with controlling and eradicating it…Why is it important to hope for the success of the president? — JJJIII (@JtripperIII) March 2, 2020

There is NO leadership in this administration! #unwantedivanka — S. LOUISE (@SuelouiseS) March 2, 2020

I have more faith in Santa 🎅 to handle this crisis! — Marilyn Mulvihill (@MarilynMulvihi1) March 2, 2020

Where are the tests? The medical supplies? — Margaret May (@MamaBearRoars31) March 2, 2020

