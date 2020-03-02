Quantcast
Ivanka Trump roasted for cheerleading her father’s coronavirus response: ‘We want truth — not propaganda’

Ivanka Trump urged her social media followers to root for her father to succeed in fighting the coronavirus outbreak — and she was doused in mockery.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and senior White House adviser tweeted out a message of encouragement as her father’s administration faces criticism and mistrust over its handling of the viral outbreak.

Other Twitter users denounced Ivanka Trump for cheerleading.

