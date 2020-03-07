Jill Biden rallies fellow teachers in Chicago as candidates jockey for union backing
CHICAGO — Standing before rows of Illinois educators wearing “red for ed,” Jill Biden, a community college instructor and former public schoolteacher, offered assurances that her husband has what it takes to beat President Donald Trump and transform the country with “a sea of blue.”Speaking to members of the Illinois Education Association teachers union at a hotel near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, the wife of the Democratic front-runner — in a red dress and union pin of her own — made the case that having an educator in the White House would make a world of difference for America’s …
Bill Maher destroys the president and his ‘Trump University School of Medicine’ degree
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher went off on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Maher had a live studio audience despite California being under a state of emergency due to the outbreak.
The host noted that Disneyland was still open despite California calling a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
And then he went off on "Donald Trump, MD" and the degree he received from the "Trump University School of Medicine."
Given Trump's false statements on COVID-19, Maher wondered if it could be contracted by "pull stuff out of your ass."
Here are 7 ridiculous and disturbing moments from Trump’s visit to the CDC
As the administration tries to cope with the ballooning coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday to assess the response.
Unfortunately, the visit did not inspire confidence in the president’s management of the situation. In fact, it included more of the disinformation campaign Trump has been engaging in to diminish the negative impact the reality of the crisis might have on his public standing.
Here are seven of the most ridiculous and disturbing moments:
1. Trump arrived wearing a campaign hat to the CDC.
Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.