John Oliver: Trump’s ‘whole life have been a series of low-stakes lies’ — but his coronavirus lies will kill us
HBO host John Oliver blasted President Donald Trump for his epic failure over reassuring Americans about the coronavirus or COVID-19.
In his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver showed a clip where Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to answer questions about who exactly was in charge of the threat. Trump appointed Pence, but it left Azar answering questions about who exactly was the person to turn to. Trump simply left the press conference.
“Yeah! He just left!” Oliver exclaimed. “That was a press conference meant to calm the nation and the most basic question of ‘who’s running things?’ seemingly up in the air, he just f*cked right off! And look, I know we use to see ‘Businessman Trump,’ but it’s nice to get a glimpse of the absentee father in him too.”
Downplaying any potential bad news isn’t the way to calm people, because eventually, people will stop believing the facts coming out of the government. Over and over, Oliver showed Trump and his administration outright lying about the virus. Even when it comes down to Trump’s medical experts, they gave truthful information, and right in front of them, Trump lied and reframed what they said.
“It won’t be close to zero!” Oliver shouted at Trump. “Your experts just said cases will go up and you said they would go down. You can’t just ignore real numbers and pick out ones you like better. That is the problem with a president whose life has been a series of low-stakes lies. A man who has lied about, among other things, his net-worth, his ‘Apprentice’ ratings, the number of floors in Trump Tower, the size of his electoral college victory, the attendance at his rallies, whether it rained at his inaugural, and whether or not he was invited on this ‘very boring and low-rated show.’ Which he wasn’t! It was a lie!”
Oliver explained that there is a difference between Trump lying about his ratings or his poll numbers and something that could actually kill people because they don’t have the proper information.
Check out Oliver’s full comments below:
There’s a high likelihood that community spread of coronavirus has been going on for weeks: Outbreak expert
There's a high likelihood that the community spread of coronavirus has been happening in the upper west for weeks, according to Jeremy Konyndyk, who served the WHO Advisory Group on Reform of WHO's Work in Outbreaks and Emergencies with Health and Humanitarian Consequences from July 2015 to January 2016.
"Now seems highly likely that there has been undetected community transmission ongoing in parts of the upper West Coast for weeks, at least," Konyndyk explained in a Twitter thread Sunday. "How did we end up with major surveillance failure on par with Italy and Iran? Let's talk about how that happens."
Secretive religious sect refuses to cooperate with containing coronavirus in South Korea
Seoul's city government has asked prosecutors to press charges, including murder, against the founder of a secretive religious sect for failing to cooperate in containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
South Korea has seen a surge in the number of infections -- adding more than 4,000 cases in less than two weeks -- with around 60 percent of the national total linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.
As officials try to track down and test more than 266,000 people associated with Shincheonji, the entity has been accused of submitting false lists of its members to authorities.