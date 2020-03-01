John Oliver: Trump’s ‘whole life have been a series of low-stakes lies’ — but his coronavirus lies will kill us

HBO host John Oliver blasted President Donald Trump for his epic failure over reassuring Americans about the coronavirus or COVID-19.

In his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver showed a clip where Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had to answer questions about who exactly was in charge of the threat. Trump appointed Pence, but it left Azar answering questions about who exactly was the person to turn to. Trump simply left the press conference.

“Yeah! He just left!” Oliver exclaimed. “That was a press conference meant to calm the nation and the most basic question of ‘who’s running things?’ seemingly up in the air, he just f*cked right off! And look, I know we use to see ‘Businessman Trump,’ but it’s nice to get a glimpse of the absentee father in him too.”

Downplaying any potential bad news isn’t the way to calm people, because eventually, people will stop believing the facts coming out of the government. Over and over, Oliver showed Trump and his administration outright lying about the virus. Even when it comes down to Trump’s medical experts, they gave truthful information, and right in front of them, Trump lied and reframed what they said.

“It won’t be close to zero!” Oliver shouted at Trump. “Your experts just said cases will go up and you said they would go down. You can’t just ignore real numbers and pick out ones you like better. That is the problem with a president whose life has been a series of low-stakes lies. A man who has lied about, among other things, his net-worth, his ‘Apprentice’ ratings, the number of floors in Trump Tower, the size of his electoral college victory, the attendance at his rallies, whether it rained at his inaugural, and whether or not he was invited on this ‘very boring and low-rated show.’ Which he wasn’t! It was a lie!”

Oliver explained that there is a difference between Trump lying about his ratings or his poll numbers and something that could actually kill people because they don’t have the proper information.

