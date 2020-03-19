JPMorgan Chase closing 20% of its bank branches to combat coronavirus
JPMorgan Chase will temporarily close 20% of its bank branches starting Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company told employees.The New York-based banking giant, which has nearly 5,000 branches overall, operates more than 200 locations in New Jersey, meaning around 20 branches in the state could shutter. The company has not announced which locations are involved. Chase ranks in the top five for companies with the most bank branches in New Jersey.The move is intended to “protect our employees as we provide essential services to our customers and the communities we serve,” b…
Meet the hero bus drivers bringing lunches — and hope — to kids during coronavirus quarantine
Angelina Dixon sat in a lounge chair on her front porch shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday sipping steaming coffee and smoking a cigarette.A 40-foot long yellow school bus pulled up just across the street, a teacher’s aide popped out, hurried over, greeted her warmly and handed her with a white, plastic bag. It contained a breakfast pack of a muffin, a box of cereal, a pint of milk and a box juice. It also included a lunch of turkey and cheese cold cuts on a Kaiser roll and chips or Cheez Its crackers.Dixon’s son received one of about 100 meal bags on Bus P2 as it motored through its daily rou... (more…)
Economists demand Trump immediately lift Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela sanctions that are ‘feeding the coronavirus epidemic’
"This policy is unconscionable and flagrantly against international law. It is imperative that the U.S. lift these immoral and illegal sanctions."
A group of economists and policy experts on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to immediately lift the United States' crippling sanctions against Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, and other countries, warning that the economic warfare—in addition to being cruel in itself—is "feeding the coronavirus epidemic" by hampering nations' capacity to respond.
Trump’s response has been ‘exactly wrong’ for America — but his base doesn’t care: Psychiatry professor
The richest 1 percent Americans own 40 percent of the wealth. That same 1 percent also owns more than half the value in mutual funds and stocks, while the top 5 percent of Americans own two-thirds of the nation's wealth. The top 0.01 percent of Americans — the 16,000 or so richest families — saw their income increase at rates far higher than the much-discussed 1 percent.
Globally, the wealthiest 26 individuals hold about as much wealth as the poorest 50 percent of people on the planet.