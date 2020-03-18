Kansas governor orders K-12 schools closed for the rest of academic year
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered K-12 schools closed for the rest of the academic year Tuesday as the state continued to escalate its response to the coronavirus — a decision that will lead to massive upheaval for thousands of students and their families.“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities,” Kelly said at a late afternoon news conference. “Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work wi…
As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she’ll never see her mother again
How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear.Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish.This too shall pass, we tell ourselves, and it will.But before it does, many people will face losses that had never crossed their minds and that may never be repaired? Sue Markgraf is among them.On Saturday, Markgraf went to visit her ... (more…)
The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cyberattacks
It may look like an email from a supervisor with an attachment on the new "work from home policy." But it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your network.
The abrupt move of millions of people to working remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, according to security researchers.
"We've never seen anything like this," said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the security firm Proofpoint.
"We are seeing campaigns with message volumes up to hundreds of thousands which are leveraging this coronavirus."
Head of office managing security clearances ‘abruptly resigns’ after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official: report
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.
Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”