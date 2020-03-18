Quantcast
Kansas Republicans try to limit governor’s emergency power after she closed schools for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Kansas Republican leaders are lashing out at Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) for deciding to keep children out of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, John Hanna at the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

While Florida’s Republican governor has urged schools to do the same in his state, he actually took it a step further, saying that the entire state would likely remain out of school for the rest of the semester.

“Conservative Republican legislators in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to address the coronavirus pandemic after she closed the state’s K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester,” reported the AP.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman whistled at all of the Republican representatives ahead of gaveling into session and asks if all of the members would agree to not agree with the Senate’s amendments for a resolution that would limit the governor’s emergency powers, tweeted Nicole Asbury at the Kansas City Star.

Children are urged to be quarantined with families because, while they don’t seem to be suffering as much from the virus, they can be carriers of it when they come in contact with the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, such as those with cancer, it can become a life or death situation.

It’s unknown why the Republicans are encouraging the spreading of the virus in the state given the degree to which President Donald Trump has urged isolation.

Read the full report at the AP.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Plunging stock market wipes out Trump’s favorite measure of economic success

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's stock market has been his main measure of economic success, but it was completely depleted by the close of the markets on Wednesday.

It wasn't long ago that Trump was blaming Democrats for the fall of the market.

"The Impeachment Hoax is hurting our Stock Market. The Do Nothing Democrats don’t care!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1189919331259424770

Cartoon Trump explained it during the Showtime episode Sunday, saying that the markets are supposed to jump up and down, it's how they show they're excited. Lately, Americans have been lacking the jump up.

Leaked audio reveals McDonald’s is fighting Congress to avoid giving workers paid sick leave during coronavirus crisis

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The fast food chain McDonald's is fighting Congress's coronavirus relief bill in an effort to resist giving workers 2 weeks of paid sick leave, Business Insider reports.

"We know that the funding mechanism and the repayment timing could cripple small-business owners," David Tovar, McDonald's vice president of US communications, said on a conference call that was leaked to Business Insider.

Tovar added that McDonald's was "pulling out all the stops to work with" the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, "owner-operators, our trade partners, our friends in Congress, congressional leaders, and anyone who can make a difference to fix the bill."

After downplaying virus, Fox News announces free online streaming to ‘educate and protect’ Americans

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The FOX corporation announced on Wednesday that it would offer unlimited online access to its FOX and FOX News broadcast platforms to "help educate and protect" Americans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox Corp. has worked with its distribution partners to allow its streams to be freely available for the immediate future.

"Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times," Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. "That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country."

