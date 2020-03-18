Kansas Republicans try to limit governor’s emergency power after she closed schools for coronavirus

Kansas Republican leaders are lashing out at Gov. Laura Kelly (D-KS) for deciding to keep children out of schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, John Hanna at the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

While Florida’s Republican governor has urged schools to do the same in his state, he actually took it a step further, saying that the entire state would likely remain out of school for the rest of the semester.

“Conservative Republican legislators in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to address the coronavirus pandemic after she closed the state’s K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester,” reported the AP.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman whistled at all of the Republican representatives ahead of gaveling into session and asks if all of the members would agree to not agree with the Senate’s amendments for a resolution that would limit the governor’s emergency powers, tweeted Nicole Asbury at the Kansas City Star.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman whistles at Republican representatives ahead of gaveling in, and asks if all agree to not concur with Senate’s amendments to resolution that limits Gov. Laura Kelly’s emerency powers. No official vote yet, but they agreed not to concur. #ksleg — Nicole Asbury (@NicoleAsbury) March 18, 2020

Children are urged to be quarantined with families because, while they don’t seem to be suffering as much from the virus, they can be carriers of it when they come in contact with the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, such as those with cancer, it can become a life or death situation.

It’s unknown why the Republicans are encouraging the spreading of the virus in the state given the degree to which President Donald Trump has urged isolation.

Read the full report at the AP.