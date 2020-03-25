‘Knucklehead’ who coughed on Wegmans worker charged with terroristic threats
A Wegmans customer faces charges of terroristic threats and harassment after coughing on a worker at the grocery store chain’s Manalapan location and claiming he had the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphysaid Tuesday.The governor didn’t provide many details about the incident during his daily coronavirus briefing, other to say “it demonstrates active law enforcement” is ready to respond to people who violate orders put in place in reaction to the outbreak.“There are knuckleheads out there. We see them and we are enforcing behavior,” Murphy said during his briefing at Rutgers-Newark.Hours later, aut…
‘I don’t feel safe at all.’ As cruise ships sail on, crews fear COVID-19 infection
MIAMI — A crew member on the Costa Luminosa knew something was wrong when an ambulance arrived on the pier in Puerto Rico March 8 and left with two passengers. Elderly passengers are routinely evacuated at port stops when they become ill. But in the middle of a global pandemic, this incident felt different.That same day, the U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned all Americans against cruising, citing the increased risk of COVID-19 infection on cruise ships.Over the following 11 days, the situation on board worsened. Three sick passengers were offloaded in ... (more…)
How people with compromised immune systems are staying safe amid coronavirus
PHILADELPHIA — For Janine McAlonan, the fear of keeping loved ones safe during the coronavirus outbreak is terrifyingly familiar.McAlonan’s 13-year-old daughter, Lexi, has battled a rare form of lymphoma for years. Recently, she relapsed. And though she’s entered in a clinical trial, with weekly intravenous treatments to boost her immune system, Lexi’s ability to fight off disease is severely compromised.Early this month, Lexi’s oncologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was recommending that she continue to go to school and live as normal a life as possible in between treatments, M... (more…)
Stream these romantic comedies for a heartwarming movie night
When the going gets tough, the tough watch rom-coms. Because really, what could be better than a romantic comedy to lift our spirits and let us get lost in a moment when everything’s right with the world? Rom-coms have gotten a bad rap lately (though the occasional surprise hit, like the delightful “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018, reminds us that the genre’s not dead), but here are a handful, from near-recent history, that you might have missed — and that I guarantee will leave you smiling.“The Big Sick.” Not entirely obscure — it was Oscar-nominated for its screenplay in 2018 — but if you didn’t ... (more…)