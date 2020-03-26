Last WWII veteran to be serving in legislative office announces retirement

On Thursday, Wisconsin state Sen. Fred Risser — the last World War II veteran to be serving in a state or federal legislative office — announced he would retire at the end of his term.

Risser, at the age of 92, came from a long line of state lawmakers. He has served 64 combined years in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, working with 13 different governors. A Democrat, he represents a district that includes most of the state capital of Madison. During that time, he served on the State Building Commission and was a key architect of Wisconsin’s Clean Indoor Act. Women’s rights and environmental issues were among his biggest legislative priorities.

Read his retirement statement here: