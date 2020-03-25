Lawyers for official pro-Trump super PAC ‘formally demand’ TV stations stop airing anti-Trump ad
They bill themselves as “the only Official Pro-Trump Super PAC,” and they’re closely tied to President Donald Trump.
America First Action’s chairwoman is former Trump cabinet member Linda McMahon, who was the Small Business Administrator. Its Communications Director, Kelly Sadler, served in the Trump White House as Special Assistant to the President. And former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was the group’s Senior Advisor and Spokesman, although his name no longer appears on its leadership page.
Now America First Action is demanding TV stations in key battleground states stop running a hard-hitting ad from an anti-Trump Super PAC that goes after the president for his poor performance and lies on the coronavirus pandemic, as The Hill reports.
Attorneys for America First Action say the ad (below), from Priorities USA is misleading. They claim the ad says Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax,” while they insist he did not.
“Priorities USA’s doctored footage is not only deceptive and misleading, but false,” say the attorneys.
The ad, called “Exponential Threat,” uses Trump’s own words.
“On behalf of our client, America First Policies, Inc., we formally demand that your station refuse to air this advertisement,” the lawyers say.
But Priorities USA says America First doesn’t “even have standing to complain about our ads and stations are immediately rejecting their complaint and are continuing to run the spot.”
“We stand by the facts in the ad and will continue to make sure that Donald Trump is held accountable for his words and actions that are making this crisis even worse,” says Priorities USA strategist Josh Schwerin.
Priorities USA is planning on spending $6 million to run the ad.
“The coronavirus,” Trump can be heard saying as the ad, which uses clips of Trump talking, opens. He then says: “This is their new hoax.”
“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”
“One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
“When you have 15 people and within a couple of days is gonna be down to close to zero.”
“We really think we’ve done a great job in keeping it down to a minimum.”
“I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand.”
“No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Voting by mail would reduce coronavirus transmission — but it has other risks
Because of a rise in its Latino population, Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta had to mail out absentee ballots with information in both English and Spanish in 2018. The result was chaos. The county accommodated the increased text by printing it in 6.5-point font, making each letter smaller than a sesame seed. Many voters were confused by the instructions — in particular, that they had to sign the back of the yellow envelope before returning it or their votes wouldn’t count. Gwinnett rejected 595 absentee ballots, a third of all those tossed in Georgia, often without notifying the spurned voters. Only a hurried lawsuit by the ACLU forced the county to reexamine the discarded ballots.
2020 Election
Oil execs furious with Trump as prices collapse — and it could hurt his re-election hopes
As if Donald Trump doesn't have enough problems on his plate with the country crippled by the coronavirus pandemic that is causing the economy to collapse, now oil executives are furious with the president for cheering on the steep drop in oil prices.
According to a report from Politico, Trump's Twitter boast of "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!" on March 9th when prices dropped 25 percent infuriated oil execs who donated heavily to his 2016 campaign and it could come back to bite him in multiple ways as he gears up for re-election.
2020 Election
Trump campaign panicked his 2020 re-election prospects are in free fall due to his pandemic comments: report
Trump 2020 campaign officials have had to make major changes to their re-election strategy for November by switching to defense due to his administration's coronavirus bungling instead of attacking his presumptive opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to a report from Politico, Trump campaign officials are privately "fretting" that the president is damaging his chances of being re-elected by appearing at the daily press conferences held by the White House coronavirus task force and are reaching out to conservative news sources to help bury bad news.