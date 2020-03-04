LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus: report

According to a report from NBC News, a medical professional in charge of passenger screenings at Los Angeles International airport has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday night.

A statement released from the Department of Homeland Security said the person was last screening travelers for coronavirus on February 21, and was wearing all the required protective gear while working.

“Late last night, DHS headquarters was alerted to a situation where one of our contracted medical professionals conducting screenings at LAX international airport had tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus,” the DHS statement read. “This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine.”

Read the full report over at NBC News.