‘Listen to the scientists’: Lindsey Graham rebukes Trump for blurting out ‘hunch’ on coronavirus deaths

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Thursday that Americans should “listen to the scientist” instead of President Donald Trump if they want solid facts about the coronavirus.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked the South Carolina Republican about Trump’s remarks to Fox News about the morality rate of COVID-19.

The president said that he doubted the World Health Organization’s (WHO) scientists, who have calculated the mortality rate to be 3.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, however, said that he had a “hunch” that the rate is closer to 1%.

But Graham indicated that he has little faith in Trump’s “hunch.”

“I don’t know what he was talking about but I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers,” Graham explained. “I would encourage the president if he’s going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he says.”

“I would encourage the president if he’s going to report things to make sure the science is behind what he says,” Graham told me — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 5, 2020