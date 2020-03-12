Major League Baseball to shut down for now over coronavirus: report

Major League Baseball will suspend spring training and likely delay the start of the 2020 season du to the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners spoke Thursday by conference call and are expected to announce the suspension of all operations and most likely postpone the start of the regular season, reported ESPN.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a player tested positive for the virus, and several college sports conferences will suspend their athletics through the end of the month.

MLB had initially considered playing games at alternative sites due to the outbreak, but owners expect to pause the season until the public health emergency is alleviated.