Man wearing white mask over his mouth and nose robbed bank at gunpoint
An armed man wearing a white dusk mask and fishing hat robbed a Hamilton bank on Friday afternoon, police said.The man walked into the PNC Bank located at 2025 S. Broad St. at 4:15 p.m. and showed the teller a note demanding money, according to a statement from the Hamilton Township Police.After the teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot towards the rear alley of the bank, authorities said.The robber was described by police as approximately 25 to 30 years old, standing 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white fishing hat, dust ma…
Meet the mods behind the fastest-growing subreddit: r/Coronavirus
Long before COVID-19, virologist and University of Pittsburgh graduate student Emerson Ailidh Boggslived and breatheddisease outbreaks. So much so that her daily routine was — and is — built entirely around them.Ever morning, Boggs wakes up, goes online, and takes stock of the viral diseases lurking across the world. Then, she travels to her university's lab, where she spends all day studying viruses. And when she gets home, that's when she really gets down to business — Boggs is the moderator of one of the biggest and most active coronavirus forums on the internet.As of publishing, r/Coronavi... (more…)
This coronavirus is unlike anything in our lifetime — and comparing it to the flu is dangerously inaccurate
As a longtime health care reporter, the unfolding coronavirus pandemic represents everything I’ve read about — from the early days of epidemiology to the staggering toll of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic — but had not covered in my lifetime.
And still, I have been caught off guard by the pushback from top elected officials and even some friends and acquaintances who keep comparing it to the flu.
“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on March 9. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
Emergency medical responders have lacked guidance and are stretched for supplies and personnel to combat coronavirus
After the first confirmed coronavirus case on U.S. soil, 800 miles to his north, the chief of a Northern California fire department gathered his executive team in mid-February to prepare for the inevitable landing of the virus in his community.
They planned to screen patients carefully and have their first responders gear up in gowns, masks and goggles if they believed one could be infected. Yet even though the outbreak was already spreading nationwide, Rocklin Fire Department Chief William Hack decided to hold off on putting the high-level response into action until the first case showed up in the county.