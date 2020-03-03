‘Mandalorian’ Season 2 leaks tease the shocking return of a dead fan-favorite
Taika Waititi had an amazing 2019. Riding the success of his Marvel debut, directing (and acting in) Thor: Ragnarok, he wrote, directed, and acted in Jojo Rabbit, winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. He also directed the finale of The MandalorianSeason 1, and voiced the deadly bounty hunter droid IG-11. Waititi is back in the MCU working on Thor: Love and Thunder, a new leak suggests he may return to The Mandalorianset in some capacity.An unconfirmed “leak” from Murphy’s Multiverse claimsWaititi will return for Season 2 of the smash-hit Disney+ series, but did not specify whether he’d…
Some government job candidates to be questioned on what part of Trump campaign message ‘most appealed’ to them
The Trump administration has reportedly created a new litmus test for political appointees.
A questionnaire, which was obtained by CNN, asks new applicants to expound on which part of the president's campaign rhetoric "most appealed" to them.
The questionnaire also reportedly asks potential appointees for name their favorite news hosts.
According to the report, the questionnaire is being distributed by the White House's Presidential Personnel Office. President Donald Trump recently appointed John McEntee to head the office.
To Trump, your disease is disloyalty
Today is Super Tuesday. Can I get an amen?
After more than a year of being bombarded with campaign propaganda, voters head to the polls to choose a Democratic candidate. The results can’t come fast enough. We don’t live in normal times. The sooner the party settles on a nominee, the better.
In normal times, partisanship is vigorous, but not so much that it prevails during periods of emergency. In normal times, loyal partisans set aside normal politics and join forces with natural adversaries for the benefit of the greater common good.