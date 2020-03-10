McDonald’s announces bold plan to pay workers quarantined due to coronavirus outbreak

An unexpectedly good piece of news on the coronavirus, the fast-food company McDonald’s has said that any worker at their corporate locations will be taken care of.

Pundits and activists have asked about helping those uninsured Americans, hourly workers and others who depend on a minimum wage salary to survive if they get coronavirus. McDonald’s promised that any employee would still be paid if they’re forced to quarantine for the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

.@McDonalds tells me they have decided to pay any worker in a corporate-owned store who ends up in quarantine due to COVID-19. Those workers already accrue up to 5 paid sick days per year, but the same can't be said for all workers in franchised McDonald's restaurants. — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) March 10, 2020

Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence gave a coronavirus briefing where he said that insurance companies would pay for the coronavirus test. When reporters demanded to know what would happen to the 30 million Americans without health insurance, Pence left the briefing room and an aide chastized the reporter for shouting the question.