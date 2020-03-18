Megyn Kelly scorched for complaining about criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response: ‘Stop being obtuse’

On Wednesday, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to complain that President Donald Trump is getting too much criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

I am so sick of seeking the news on Coronavirus and constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus. Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly, who previously provided commentary on Fox News and NBC News, met a hostile reception on social media, with many commenters pointing out that Trump’s response to the crisis is, in fact, horrendous:

Not accdg to what I see in the news, which is that he was more moved by Tucker saying this is a real threat that needs to be taken seriously than by any of his media detractors; they just make him get his back up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020

counterpoint: this is extremely trump’s fault — Jeremy Sher (@Overlapping) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Racist white lady doesn’t care that racist white president is using racism. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How is preventing folks from getting hurt beyond the obvious physical peril we’re in an inconvenience to a middle aged white millionaire? Oh. Wait. I see the answer is in the question. — Joel David Decker (@joeldavidd) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I thought coronavirus was a hoax Megyn. And we have seen Fox’s take on Trump and the complete 180 they did. Maybe if Fox media held him accountable before we wouldn’t be where we are now. — Christopher ‘WASH YOUR HANDS’ Suprun, NRP, FP-C (@TheChrisSuprun) March 18, 2020

We ARE focusing on what needs to be done right now. It’s the part where Trump’s not doing it that is upsetting you. — PeterDavies (@PeterMDavies80) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Trump’s fault. We don’t have enough tests, or supplies for first responders because of him. He lies about when we’ll get them. People are spreading disease, some are dying. Calling him to task is the only way we’ve gotten the little we have. Stop being obtuse. — Kacey325 (@Kacey325) March 18, 2020

When GOP-ers say “It’s too soon”, what they mean is “I’m totally on the wrong side of this.” — The Faitheism Project (@TheFaitheismPro) March 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Driftglass, it’s bad optics to blame Republicans for the death and destruction they are almost entirely responsible for while that death and destruction is happening, don’tcha know? GOP Thoughts & Prayers:

“I hope they forget, I hope they forget, I hope they forget …” — Bart DeBear (@T4booboo) March 18, 2020

Lady, I reserve the right to blame that buffoon in the Oval Office from now til kingdom come. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) March 18, 2020