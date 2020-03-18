Quantcast
Megyn Kelly scorched for complaining about criticism of Trump’s coronavirus response: ‘Stop being obtuse’

1 min ago

On Wednesday, right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to complain that President Donald Trump is getting too much criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

Kelly, who previously provided commentary on Fox News and NBC News, met a hostile reception on social media, with many commenters pointing out that Trump’s response to the crisis is, in fact, horrendous:

