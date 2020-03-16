MGM Vegas casinos to shutter due to virus: chairman
Several Las Vegas casinos and hotels including venues on the city’s main strip will close their doors in an effort to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus, MGM said Sunday.
“It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” Jim Murren, chairman of MGM Resorts, said in a statement.
“Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities,” Murren said, adding the company intends to re-open the facilities “as soon as it is safe.”
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new nationwide guidance recommending that organizers cancel or postpone any events gathering 50 people or more — with the exception of day-to-day activities in education or business.
New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city’s famed bars and restaurants would be restricted to take-out or delivery, and that nightclubs, movie theaters, theaters and concert venues must close.
Schools, museums, sports arenas and entertainment venues have already closed in many US states.
Aussies chide Tom Hanks over his quarantine Vegemite diet
Quarantined US actor Tom Hanks has prompted a wave of gentle ribbing from his Australian hosts concerned about his fervid use of their beloved Vegemite spread.
Hanks has been in hospital isolation with his wife Rita Wilson since they tested positive for coronavirus last week.
On Sunday he posted a photo showing two pieces of toast smothered in Vegemite, a salty and pungent paste made from yeast extract.
"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other," Hanks wrote in the social media post alongside a photo of a crushed Vegemite tube, a kangaroo doll and the thickly slathered toast, with a large bite missing from one piece.
Andrew Gillum enters rehab for alcohol abuse
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum announced Sunday he is entering a rehabilitation facility for treatment of alcohol abuse.On Thursday, Miami Beach police found Gillum in a hotel room with two other people and three small plastic bags containing suspected crystal meth.The former Tallahassee mayor later confirmed his presence in the hotel room but denied the use of methamphetamines.Gillum stated he was in town for a wedding and had too much to drink. First responders were called to the hotel room to assist one of his friends, he said.But a police report said a... (more…)