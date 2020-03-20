Quantcast
Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House

Published

8 mins ago

on

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, the Office of the Vice President announced on Friday evening.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the VP’s office announced.

Goldman Sachs gives CEO David Solomon massive pay raise as Wall Street demands bailouts: reports

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon received as massive pay raise on Friday.

"Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

"Mr. Solomon earned $24.7 million in 2019, the bank said Friday, including a $7.7 million cash bonus and almost $15 million in stock. That is up from $20.7 million the year before, most of which he spent as CEO-in-waiting, and makes him Goldman’s best-paid chief since Lloyd Blankfein took home $41 million in 2008," the newspaper reported.

American Medical Association begs Trump for Personal Protective Equipment

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

America's largest association of physicians issued an urgent appeal on Friday for President Donald Trump to use his power under the Defense Production Act to manufacture critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

"Shortages of this critical PPE are posing a significant risk for our ability to treat COVID-19 patients and contain the spread of this pandemic. Shortages continue to pose serious risks to the health and safety of our healthcare workforce, as well as the patients they treat," the American Medical Association said in a statement.

