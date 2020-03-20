Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, the Office of the Vice President announced on Friday evening.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the VP’s office announced.

A member of @VP staff has tested positive for Coronavirus but his office says neither the President or Vice President had contact with the individual, who is not being named.

Wishing the person a speedy recovery tonight — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 20, 2020

