Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House
An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, the Office of the Vice President announced on Friday evening.
“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the VP’s office announced.
A member of @VP staff has tested positive for Coronavirus but his office says neither the President or Vice President had contact with the individual, who is not being named.
Wishing the person a speedy recovery tonight
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 20, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Vice President Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, said this: pic.twitter.com/RD7PHkoTtc
— Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) March 20, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: