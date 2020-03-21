Mike Pence’s COVID-19 coronavirus test came back negative: White House
The White House announced on Saturday evening that Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Karen Pence has also tested negative, according to VP press secretary Katie Miller.
“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence,” Miller posted on Twitter.
