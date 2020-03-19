Mitch McConnell proposes giving $1,200 per person in coronavirus stimulus: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will propose a stimulus package with direct cash assistance, the Associate Press reported Thursday.

“McConnell plan: Direct payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 per couple amid virus outbreak,” AP White House reporter Zeke Miller reported.

The Senate is currently working on a third round of emergency legislation to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The four points of the plan are:

1. Direct relief for families, including checks of as much as $1200 for individuals; $2400 for couples.

2. assistance for small businesses & their employees.

3, steps to stabilize the economy

4 more support for patients, health professionals. — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) March 19, 2020

We know our economy won’t bounce back to normal tomorrow. An underlying medical reality is driving this disruption. This about immediately helping workers, families, small businesses, and positioning us to thrive on the other side. America is strong and we will beat this virus. pic.twitter.com/XUpMCEdhGP — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 19, 2020

We are crafting a major plan to help small business survive this crisis and help workers continue to get paid. A rapid injection of cash to help small businesses through this turmoil. Let’s help small businesses and workers endure this and emerge from it ready to thrive. pic.twitter.com/qP3TdUBIFM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 19, 2020

Senate Republicans want to put cash in the hands of the American people to help during this uniquely uncertain time. No tangled Washington process. No piles of forms for laid-off workers or families to fill out. Money for people. From the middle class on down. Period. pic.twitter.com/cA2PKhmO80 — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 19, 2020

