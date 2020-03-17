Mitch McConnell’s promise to approve the coronavirus bill at ‘warp speed’ has already been broken

On Tuesday, after a great deal of wrangling, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to project confidence that the coronavirus relief bill passed in the House would receive bipartisan passage at “warp speed.”

But already, his promise has gone up in smoke — thanks to his fellow senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul.

According to NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, Paul is now holding up the vote for the coronavirus package.

This afternoon @senatemajldr said senate would move at “warp speed” to approve the house coronavirus aid package.

Tonight the senate can’t vote because of objections from @RandPaul — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2020

Paul, who frequently opposes government spending on principle, already raised eyebrows in early March when he voted against the initial $8.3 billion round of coronavirus aid.