‘Monstrously incompetent’ Trump mocked for vowing to defeat ‘hidden’ coronavirus: ‘Wouldn’t be so hidden if there were more tests’

In a tweet this Tuesday afternoon, President Trump sought to reassure the American people that his administration can defeat the growing health crisis sparked by the coronavirus.

‘The world is at war with a hidden enemy,” Trump tweeted. “WE WILL WIN!”

The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

While the message was meant to give hope, some thought Trump’s use of the word “hidden” was an attempt to obfuscate what was his administration’s initial bungled response to the outbreak — which many agree wasn’t so hidden.

It’s not hidden but your administration rejected a test that would’ve helped find out where it was weeks ago for reasons you can’t explain. https://t.co/hMmfS9xJtE — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 17, 2020

You’re brain is a hidden enemy. — Mark Farina (@djmarkfarina) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

could’ve been a lot less hidden with those WHO test kits https://t.co/FtKfSBZj04 — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

i mean, the enemy wouldn’t be so hidden if there were more tests. https://t.co/6UG9MCp9Zm — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, it didn’t need to be so hidden. https://t.co/nJWoIykI4m — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) March 17, 2020

This wasn’t hidden. Many people have been talking about this for months. The only thing that has been hidden is your leadership. Resign for the good of the country and take your ball-gargler Pence with you. — Patrick Hadden (@PatrickHadden) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hidden because you denied us tests in order to conceal what’s happening, you monstrously incompetent buffoon. https://t.co/vINNx1PbCy — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) March 17, 2020

It hasn’t been hidden. You just pretended it was miraculously just going to go away, until yesterday. https://t.co/6FKgQNN7KU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not hidden. It’s not getting tested for because your failed admin refused to aggressively test for it. We don’t know how many cases are out there because you wanted to keep the count low. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) March 17, 2020

No it isn’t hidden. Never was. Everyone could see it spreading to people all over the world while you were saying it was a hoax you daft old turnip. https://t.co/AdBTS5jmQk — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The enemy becomes less hidden when you test for it. pic.twitter.com/Xa6XTcnSvD — Brandi Testing Testing Testing Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) March 17, 2020

This tweet shows exactly how ignorant the President remains. The enemy was not hidden. It was visible to anyone who was willing to take it seriously in January. Stop acting surprised. You told us today you always knew it was pandemic all along. https://t.co/zq3mpdGzfD — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 17, 2020