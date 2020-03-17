Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Monstrously incompetent’ Trump mocked for vowing to defeat ‘hidden’ coronavirus: ‘Wouldn’t be so hidden if there were more tests’

Published

7 mins ago

on

In a tweet this Tuesday afternoon, President Trump sought to reassure the American people that his administration can defeat the growing health crisis sparked by the coronavirus.

‘The world is at war with a hidden enemy,” Trump tweeted. “WE WILL WIN!”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the message was meant to give hope, some thought Trump’s use of the word “hidden” was an attempt to obfuscate what was his administration’s initial bungled response to the outbreak — which many agree wasn’t so hidden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Monstrously incompetent’ Trump mocked for vowing to defeat ‘hidden’ coronavirus: ‘Wouldn’t be so hidden if there were more tests’

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In a tweet this Tuesday afternoon, President Trump sought to reassure the American people that his administration can defeat the growing health crisis sparked by the coronavirus.

'The world is at war with a hidden enemy," Trump tweeted. "WE WILL WIN!"

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1239997820242923521

While the message was meant to give hope, some thought Trump's use of the word "hidden" was an attempt to obfuscate what was his administration's initial bungled response to the outbreak -- which many agree wasn't so hidden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s delay in preparing for coronavirus might be the ‘costliest presidential bungle in history’: conservative columnist

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at the Washington Post this Tuesday, Jennifer Rubin argues that despite the Trump administration's best efforts to make inroads on the coronavirus outbreak after initially downplaying the threat, the damage has already been done -- a miscalculation that will "likely increase the number of deaths and damage the long-term well-being of Americans" in what she says is the "costliest presidential bungle in history."

Citing a recent poll showing that only about 37 percent of Americans trust in Trump's ability to do his job, Rubin writes that the loss in confidence is a crisis in and of itself -- a crisis that "might prevent the public and other politicians from taking action to protect themselves."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We don’t have anybody up there telling people what to do’: Ex-Katrina task force general slams Trump’s sluggish coronavirus response

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Ret. Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré chaired the joint task force for Katrina under President George W. Bush's administration, after the administration stepped up their work. In his expert opinion, President Donald Trump isn't doing well on the coronavirus response.

"I don't know if it's a rating, but it's a description: slow and not decisive," Honoré said in his grade of Trump's response. "And it's hard to get the speed you need to save lives if you're slow at making decisions and you're not decisive."

He noted that America is facing an "invisible enemy," something that Trump tweeted out moments later.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image