More hurricanes possible this season with a weaker El Niño: experts
ORLANDO, Fla. — While still more than 10 weeks away, hurricane season 2020 is already showing signs of being a year flooded by storms.El Niño, the large series of climate changes seen in the Pacific Ocean, has a profound effect on deterring and enabling a prolific Atlantic hurricane season.Think Punxsutawney Phil, but with actual power and influence.So far, westerly winds from El Niño have been weak, according to the Climate Prediction Center, and that spells troubling signs for the upcoming hurricane season, said Jayme King, FOX 35 meteorologist.“Early indications show El Niño may not be of a…
Why a video game is keeping me sane during coronavirus social distancing
After I washed my hands, unpacked all the groceries, put the (needed, not hoarded) toilet paperin the bathroom cabinet, and washed my hands again, I checked back in with my bosses on my work laptop. I did one last assignment and that was it for the day.After work, I moved on to the video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, a tough mix of combat and exploration set in late-1500s Japan. A character you meet early on suffers from the mythical disease Dragonrot- giving him deep, dry coughsas he speaks to you.Anxiety led me to shut that off pretty quickly.In the time of coronavirus closures, I am one ... (more…)
Grocers, delivery services scramble to hire thousands of workers to help with a crush of business driven by the coronavirus
CHICAGO — As the city came to a standstill in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, many of David Falato’s employees chose to stay home.Falato co-owns five Jet’s Pizza franchises in Chicago. He sympathizes with his employees, who can return to work once they’re comfortable doing so, but with business still strong as customers stay home and order takeout, Falato was in need of help quick.“At each store I lost about 20% of the staff in the past week,” Falato said. “I need cashiers, line cooks and drivers to continue to operate.”On Thursday, Falato, who is recruiting about 20 workers, said he... (more…)
Coronavirus threatens the lives of rural hospitals already stretched to the breaking point
Rural hospitals may not be able to keep their doors open as the coronavirus pandemic saps their cash, their CEOs warn, just as communities most need them.As the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, all hospitals are facing cancellations of doctor visits and procedures by a terrified populace — profitable services that usually help fund hospitals. Meanwhile, the institutions also find themselves needing to pay higher prices for personal protective equipment such as face masks and other gear that’s in short supply. Vice President Mike Pence called on hospitals nationwide Wednesday to del... (more…)