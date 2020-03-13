Mormon Church halts all public gatherings worldwide
The Mormon Church announced Thursday it is suspending all public ceremonies and gatherings of its members around the world over the new coronavirus pandemic.
The church said it took the measures after consulting government and medical officials, and had “sought the Lord’s guidance in these matters.”
The suspension until further notice affects “all public gatherings of Church members” including worship and conferences, a letter to members said.
“Where possible, leaders should conduct any essential leadership meetings via technology,” added the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is officially known.
Founded in 1830, the church bases its headquarters in the western US state of Utah, and claims 16 million members.
More than half of them live outside the United States.
The virus has infected nearly 131,500 people in 116 countries and territories worldwide and caused 4,925 deaths, according to an AFP tally.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump White House blocks states from expanding Medicaid to fight coronavirus
Despite pleas from states around the country, the Trump administration is still blocking them from using Medicaid more aggressively to combat coronavirus.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the administration's decision runs contrary to decisions made by both Republican and Democratic White Houses.
"In previous emergencies, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 flu outbreak, both Republican and Democratic administrations loosened Medicaid rules to empower states to meet surging needs," the paper reports. "But months into the current global disease outbreak, the White House and senior federal health officials haven’t taken the necessary steps to give states simple pathways to fully leverage the mammoth safety net program to prevent a wider epidemic."
Greece to hand reins to first woman president
Greece on Friday prepared to swear in the first woman president in its history as the country grapples with over a hundred coronavirus cases.
Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, a 63-year-old senior judge, will become the new Greek head of state for a five-year term.
She will take her oath in parliament, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier -- Greece's foremost military monument -- and go to the presidential mansion for a handover ceremony with outgoing president Prokopis Pavlopoulos, parliament said.
Sakellaropoulou was elected by parliament in January by 261 out of 300 lawmakers, one of the broadest cross-party majorities in Greek history.