Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Rush Limbaugh for risking listeners’ lives by pushing coronavirus ‘lies’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh and other “media hacks” for spreading coronavirus “misinformation” that endangers their listeners’ lives.

The “Morning Joe” host called out Limbaugh for downplaying COVID-19 by comparing it to the flu or the common cold, but then changing course as the outbreak spreads without ever acknowledging his previous claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What concerns me even more right now, because, again, that was the past and we’re worried about misinformation being spread right now, but there actually have even been in the past week some of these media hacks who have been promoting more bad science, more bad medicine,” Scarborough said. “Like having entire segments suggesting that people in Middle America are basically immune to this, this is a New York problem, that this is not a problem for Middle America. Having guests on that sit back and laugh at the thought that people in Middle America need to be concerned by the coronavirus. They do need to be concerned.”

“Whether you’re talking about Detroit or Louisiana, whether you’re talking about other places in Middle America, there is a great need for concern there,” Scarborough added. “We’re hoping that the distancing is going to make a big difference. For people to still be talking this way is the height of responsibility.”

Scarborough blamed Limbaugh as a major culprit for some Americans’ failure to take preventative measures to protect themselves — and their neighbors — from the deadly virus.

“Of course, Rush Limbaugh was saying this was nothing more than the flu,” he said. “Yesterday, he came back on and said, this is pneumonia times 10 or pneumonia times 20, something like that. No reference to the fact that he had lied to the American people several weeks before and told them there was nothing there.”

Those radio claims could have real-world consequences, Scarborough said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wonder how many people who are infected right now listened to that sort of talk and listened to people saying that it was a media hoax, that they’re whipping people into a frenzy and overplaying this to try to get President Trump impeached,” he said. “I wonder how many people are in the hospital today, how many people are infected today because they heard those lies in the media and they believed them. I wonder how many Rush Limbaugh listeners, of the 20 million listeners who listen to him each week, how many people depended on those lies, relied on him, and found out that even he is saying this is pneumonia times 10.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus boils 2020 election down to one question for Democrats: ‘Is Trump competent and sane?’

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The coronavirus crisis has blown up the 2020 election strategies for both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rivals.

The president so far has enjoyed a bump in his approval rating as an apparent result of his daily news conferences, which can sometimes spin out of control during live broadcasts but are then trimmed down for network news, but Democrats must turn the election into a referendum on his response to the outbreak, reported Politico.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is using the pandemic to wage partisan civil war — but red states will suffer too

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

The number of deaths in the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will soon exceed the number killed in the 9/11 attacks, and we're just past 10 weeks since the nation's first confirmed case of the new virus. This deadly pathogen is one of the gravest national threats in a century, and it is now clear that Donald Trump is not only ill-equipped to handle the crisis — he's gone out of his way to exacerbate its devastation.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump dialing back use of ‘Chinese virus’ after flattering phone call from China’s leader: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is dialing back his anti-China rhetoric after getting a call from China’s leader Xi Jinping who praised and flattered him for his leadership during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image