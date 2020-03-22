N.J.’s state-run coronavirus testing site hits capacity in less than 1 hour

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized President Donald Trump for not using his powers under the Defense Production Act, telling host Jake Tapper it will cost lives.

Pointing out that hospitals in her district are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, the New York lawmaker said the president has waited too long to invoke his powers to compel companies to ramp up production of needed supplies.

"The fact that the president has not invoked the Defense Production Act for the purpose of emergency manufacturing is going to cost lives," she told the host before adding, "We cannot wait until people start really dying in large numbers … we need to start this production right now to get ready for the surge that is coming in two to three weeks.”