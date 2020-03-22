N.J.’s state-run coronavirus testing site hits capacity in less than 1 hour
The state-operated coronavirus testing siteat Bergen Community College reached capacity less than an hour after opening Sunday and is closed for the day, officials said.The Paramus site has had extremely long lines and beenforced to close earlyfor each of the three days it’s been open.“It is important that we test as many symptomatic residents as possible,” Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said in a statement Sunday morning. “We encourage those coming to the FEMA test site to please remain patient as we continue the process of administering tests.”The site will re-open at 8 a.m. Monday. Peo…
AOC takes shot at Trump on CNN for lack of pandemic help: ‘We can’t wait until people start dying in large numbers’
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized President Donald Trump for not using his powers under the Defense Production Act, telling host Jake Tapper it will cost lives.
Pointing out that hospitals in her district are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, the New York lawmaker said the president has waited too long to invoke his powers to compel companies to ramp up production of needed supplies.
"The fact that the president has not invoked the Defense Production Act for the purpose of emergency manufacturing is going to cost lives," she told the host before adding, "We cannot wait until people start really dying in large numbers … we need to start this production right now to get ready for the surge that is coming in two to three weeks.”
A pandemic is no time to dismantle regulatory safeguards
As much of the economy melts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, many large corporations are lining up for financial bailouts from the federal government.
Assuming the right safeguards are put in place, these payments may be justified.
Yet there is a risk that big business may also seek another kind of assistance whose benefit is more dubious: relief from regulations.
Some loosening of restrictions make sense in a crisis. Federal regulators are already taking steps to address immediate needs. The FDA is changing rules so that private labs and state health departments can more readily use COVID-19 tests developed outside of the agency. HHS is allowing healthcare providers to bill Medicare for telemedicine sessions.