National Parks will be free to public during coronavirus pandemic

“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”

Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.

Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).

“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”