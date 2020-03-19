National Parks will be free to public during coronavirus pandemic
They’re parking the entrance fees.All National Parks will be free to the public until further notice, the Park Service announced in a press release.Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt instructed all parks remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic to waive entry fees.“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in the release.Parks across the country have taken various measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Some have temporarily closed, but many others have tried to remain open whi…
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel offers his top tips for surviving the apocalypse
“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”
Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.
Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).
“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Thai hospitals are deploying "ninja robots" to measure fevers and protect the health of overburdened medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
First built to monitor recovering stroke patients, the machines have been quickly repurposed to help fight the disease, which has so far killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.
They have helped staff at four hospitals in and around Bangkok to reduce their risk of infection by allowing doctors and nurses to speak to patients over a video link.
"They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot," said Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University.
Youth warned against ‘fever dream’ of coronavirus invincibility
Before shutdowns swept the globe and many were urged -- or mandated -- to stay indoors to stymie coronavirus's spread, Divya Sonti sensed the worst was yet to come.
A specialist in public health communications, the 31-year-old encouraged her millennial peers to steer clear of bars and parties -- but says "friends would think I was overreacting."
Her age group is considered low-risk if they contract coronavirus -- but today authorities warn younger generations are likely carriers of asymptomatic cases, and could easily infect older or immunocompromised people.
Deborah Birx, the White House taskforce coronavirus administrator, said "the millennial generation" could include many more virus carriers than previously thought.