Near Trump’s Florida home, drive-thru COVID-19 testing gets off to rocky start
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. ― A much-needed drive-thru coronavirus testing site opened here Monday, just a few miles from the Mar-a-Lago Club, home to the country’s most high-profile COVID-19 exposure. A week ago, President Donald Trump and a few top aides hosted a festive dinner with Brazilian officials, some later found to be ill with the novel coronavirus.Despite repeated assertions from White House officials that tests will soon be available to anyone who wants them, residents here found the reality much different. Of the 6,000 people who called for an appointment and hundreds who drove up on Mo…
Breaking Banner
Right-wing pundits’ shameless coronavirus pivot: It was a ‘hoax’ — but now it’s an ’emergency’
For weeks, Donald Trump clearly believed he could lie the coronavirus away. As David Leonhardt of the New York Times carefully chronicled, starting on Jan. 22, Trump began a campaign of falsehoods geared towards tricking Americans — and especially the stock market — into thinking everything was going to be fine, this epidemic was "very well under control," that "like a miracle" the virus "will disappear" and that anyone who suggested otherwise was participating in a "hoax." Fox News and other right-wing media, in the endless infinity symbol of conservative lies, both led and followed Trump on this, blanketing red-state America with a steady drumbeat of assertions that the "liberal media" was exaggerating the crisis to hurt Trump.
Breaking Banner
Election line several blocks long in Illinois — while people are told to socially distance
Governors and municipalities were afraid people would be forced to choose between voting and their health by participating in the Tuesday election. For some places, the polling places were sparse and sanitizer was available for anyone. But one Illinois precinct had a line several blocks long.
Hannah Meisel wrote about polls at a police station in Chicago’s 44th ward.
"At least they're waiting outside," she noted, showing the dozens of people not shoved together in a single room.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement, “logistically, under these extraordinary circumstances, it simply isn’t possible to hold an election tomorrow that will be considered legitimate by Ohioans.”
Breaking Banner
The coronavirus crisis has been undercut by assurances that everything is under control — it isn’t: NYT Editorial Board
In an op-ed published in the New York Times this Tuesday, the paper's Editorial Board warned that claims that say the coronavirus outbreak is under control are highly misleading.
The Board compares the upheaval caused by the virus to World War II, where the demand of a national response and the mobilization of resources could not have been achieved by the free market or individual states on their own.
"The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 180,000 people around the globe, and claimed more than 7,000 lives already," the Board writes. "Based on what they know about the virus so far, experts say that between two million and 200 million people could be infected in the coming weeks and months, in the United States alone. If the worst came to pass, as many as 1.7 million of our neighbors and loved ones could die. How many people are affected depends on the actions that we as a nation take right now."