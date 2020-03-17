Near Trump’s Florida home, drive-thru COVID-19 testing gets off to rocky start

In an op-ed published in the New York Times this Tuesday, the paper's Editorial Board warned that claims that say the coronavirus outbreak is under control are highly misleading.

The Board compares the upheaval caused by the virus to World War II, where the demand of a national response and the mobilization of resources could not have been achieved by the free market or individual states on their own.

"The coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 180,000 people around the globe, and claimed more than 7,000 lives already," the Board writes. "Based on what they know about the virus so far, experts say that between two million and 200 million people could be infected in the coming weeks and months, in the United States alone. If the worst came to pass, as many as 1.7 million of our neighbors and loved ones could die. How many people are affected depends on the actions that we as a nation take right now."