‘Never again is now’ for Japanese Americans protesting immigration jail in Washington state
SEATTLE — There’s a well-known Japanese saying, “the nail that sticks out gets hammered down.”Meaning, don’t rock the boat or make waves, or you will pay a price. But last week, my family joined hundreds of Japanese Americans and others to stand up and stick out at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, a jail for immigrants.On a wet, blustery Sunday, Feb. 23, national organization Tsuru for Solidarity organized a “Day of Remembrance, Day of Action” at the detention center to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the presidential order to incarcerate 120,000 people of Japanese descent. Speake…
How the coronavirus crisis is exposing the weakness and depravity of the Trump team
Though it's hardly ever talked about anymore, one of the most disastrous and revealing moments of Donald Trump's presidency came when Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, leading to the deaths of thousands on the island. As Politico expertly documented, the Trump administration clearly favored Texas over Puerto Rico as it responded to the significantly less severe and deadly Hurricane Harvey only weeks before. The differential treatment was indicative of Trump's racism and his crass political calculus — Texas is a red state, whereas Puerto Rico can't vote in presidential elections at all — and his repeated refusal to accept the reality of the destruction and death on the American territory revealed his preference for convenient falsehoods over uncomfortable truths.
2020 Election
A disturbing trend in the South Carolina primary voting systems raises a red flag for our elections
When election officials in Richland County, South Carolina, where the state capital of Columbia is located, opened 152 polling places for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, they held their breath.
Richland County, a blue epicenter in a red state, has had a rough time with elections. Like other counties during this past decade, uncounted votes went unnoticed until gaps in oversight were corrected. But on primary day, elections officials—from those managing countywide logistics to volunteers working polls in schools, libraries, churches and firehouses—were hoping for a smooth start as a new generation of voting machines was debuting across their county and state.
‘Deadly consequences’: Critics sound alarm as Trump prioritizes politics over public safety in coronavirus response
Reporting from a number of outlets over the weekend indicates that the White House response to the global coronavirus outbreak was aimed more at President Donald Trump's political goals and less at public health, raising questions about what could have been done differently had the administration prioritized healthcare and safety over the president's ego and aims.
In an early morning tweet Monday, Trump claimed that the disease was being handled and blamed Democrats for trying to use the outbreak as a political attack.