New details of misconduct by former GOP congressman Duncan Hunter emerge ahead of his sentencing
SAN DIEGO — Even as former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter insisted publicly that he never mishandled campaign donations — allegations he later admitted to in U.S. District Court — the Republican was deliberately hiding his criminal behavior, federal prosecutors said in a filing Tuesday.The disgraced California congressman, who in January resigned the 50th District seat he held for almost six terms, knowingly used political contributions to support a lavish lifestyle, including fancy meals, trips with girlfriends and even paying for his children’s school tuition, the filing states.At the same time Hun…
Trump press secretary says ‘president is best authority’ on COVID-19 after Fauci calls to curb rallies
Trump 2020 campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that the president of the United States is the best person to decide whether his rallies go forward amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
During an appearance on Fox Business, McEnany was asked about a recommendation from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the federal government.
"Dr. Fauci, who is testifying on Capitol Hill, just said there should be no large crowds," Fox Business host Stuart Varney informed McEnany.
"Look, we have the commander-in-chief, we have the best health experts," McEnany insisted. "We're taking this day by day. We're currently proceeding as normal. Joe Biden is suspending his rallies. He's been dying to get off the campaign trail. He can only speak for seven minutes."
Conservative explains why ‘Biden is Trump’s worst nightmare’
Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, Max Boot recounts how the Democratic primaries seemed "designed to disprove every commonly held notion of how you win a presidential race," and ultimately vaulted Joe Biden to be the likely Democratic nominee -- a candidate who had "just about everything going against him."
"He is old, inarticulate, uninspiring and gaffe-prone," Boot writes, referring to Biden. "He doesn’t have a radical agenda. He isn’t a new face; he has been involved in national politics longer than the median American has been alive. He had little money or organization (Sanders raised nearly three times more money in January). He finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, and since 1972 no candidate has won a major party’s nomination without finishing at least second in one of those states."
Bernie Sanders vows to stay in 2020 race despite Joe Biden surge
Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dashed speculation over an immediate end to the Democratic primary contest, saying he remains in the fight against centrist frontrunner Joe Biden, despite pressure to withdraw for the sake of party unity.
But in a brief, passionate speech carried on live television, Sanders also made clear that his main priority was to see the defeat of "dangerous" President Donald Trump. And he acknowledged that many Democrats see him as less electable than Biden.
Sanders had been holed up in his home state of Vermont overnight after suffering heavy defeats in primaries across the country Tuesday.