New details of misconduct by former GOP congressman Duncan Hunter emerge ahead of his sentencing

Trump 2020 campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that the president of the United States is the best person to decide whether his rallies go forward amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

During an appearance on Fox Business, McEnany was asked about a recommendation from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the federal government.

"Dr. Fauci, who is testifying on Capitol Hill, just said there should be no large crowds," Fox Business host Stuart Varney informed McEnany.

"Look, we have the commander-in-chief, we have the best health experts," McEnany insisted. "We're taking this day by day. We're currently proceeding as normal. Joe Biden is suspending his rallies. He's been dying to get off the campaign trail. He can only speak for seven minutes."