Quantcast
Connect with us

New Mexico governor warns Trump coronavirus could ‘wipe out’ tribal nations

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, ABC News reported that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) issued a dire warning to the Trump administration about Native American tribal nations’ vulnerability to the coronavirus pandemic during a conference call between the White House and state governors.

“We’re seeing incredible spikes in the Navajo Nation, and this is going to be an issue where we’re going to have to figure that out and think about maybe testing and surveillance opportunities,” said Grisham.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rate of infection, at least on the New Mexico side — although we’ve got several Arizona residents in our hospitals — we’re seeing a much higher hospital rate, a much younger hospital rate, a much quicker go-right-to-the-vent rate for this population,” said Grisham. “And we’re seeing doubling in every day-and-a-half. And it could wipe out those tribal nations.” she said.

Trump reportedly replied, “Wow, that’s something.”

Native American tribal governments often face unique challenges in delivering health care, as many are located in remote, rural areas.

The news comes just after the Trump administration moved to disestablish tribal lands of the Mashpee Wampanoag in Massachusetts — a centuries-old tribe who had been building a casino that would have competed with Rhode Island gaming operations with ties to Trump.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Man coughs on FBI agents with COVID-19 threat — as they arrest him for medical supply price-gouging

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a New York man named Baruch Feldheim got a visit from the FBI for allegedly price-gouging doctors and nurses for personal protective equipment — and his response was to cough in their direction and tell them he has coronavirus.

"According to federal prosecutors in New Jersey, Feldheim sold the life-saving equipment at inflated prices to doctors and nurses even after they had been designated as scarce by authorities in Washington," wrote Tracy Connor. "On March 18, a doctor who connected with Feldheim on a WhatsApp chat group called Virus2020! said he agreed to pay $12,000 for a thousand N95 face masks—a 700 percent markup." He also reportedly tried to sell surgical gowns.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How America’s underpaid EMTs are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

With more cases than any other country, the United States is now the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic. Our death toll is rapidly rising, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top epidemiologist, has said that 100,000 to 200,000 could die by the time it ends.

The pandemic has suddenly shifted the public perception of which workers are essential for society to continue functioning. Emergency medical technicians (EMTs), who rush to rescue the gravely ill, stand on the edge of the front line, directly interacting with those stricken with the virus every day.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

He was ordered to self-isolate: He didn’t — and now he’s facing criminal charges

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

In what may be the first case of its kind in Illinois, a man who walked into a busy gas station store after posting on Facebook that he had been ordered to self-isolate because of coronavirus symptoms now faces criminal charges of reckless conduct.

The 36-year-old man, who had stopped in the store so his 4-year-old son could use the bathroom, was recognized by an employee who had gone to high school with him and saw his social media post. After the man left, the employee alerted her supervisor, who then called authorities.

The incident at The Gas Station, a convenience store in Sainte Marie, a town of 250 people in southeastern Illinois, reflects the heightened anxieties about the coronavirus pandemic and attempts to halt its spread. Store employees and county officials said the man acted carelessly by ignoring medical advice and putting others at risk.

Continue Reading
 
 