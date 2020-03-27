New York plans more hospitals as virus death toll surges
New York’s coronavirus death toll jumped to 519 on Friday, according to the state’s governor, who announced plans to set up four more temporary hospitals to cope with the deluge of patients.
The death count was up from 385 on the previous day, with Andrew Cuomo telling journalists that New York state — the US hotbed of the pandemic — has 44,635 confirmed cases.
“We’re seeing a significant increase in deaths because the length of time people are on the ventilator is increasing, and the more it increases, the higher the level of deaths will increase,” the governor said.
“We expect that to continue to increase. It’s bad news, it’s tragic news, it’s the worst news — but it is not unexpected news, either.”
The United States — where 40 percent of Americans are under lockdown orders — emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic this week, with new infections soaring and unemployment claims catapulting to a historic high.
Cuomo said the hospitalization rate in his state — which was once doubling every two-and-a-half days — had slowed to doubling approximately every four days.
“There is good news that the rate of the increase is slowing,” he said.
Cuomo announced the creation of four temporary hospitals in large facilities in each borough — including at a horse racing track in Queens — in the model of an already-constructed space in Manhattan’s Javits Center.
A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds and 1,200 medical staff is set to arrive on Monday.
The governor projected the coronavirus spread could peak in New York in 21 days, and said schools would remain closed until at least April 15.
Cuomo praised Army Corps of Engineers personnel tasked with converting spaces including convention centers, dormitories and hotels for medical use, calling the virus “an invisible beast.”
“It is an insidious beast. This is not going to be a short deployment,” he said.
“I say, my friends, that we go out there today and we kick coronavirus’s ass.”
© 2020 AFP
French PM extends coronavirus lockdown by two weeks until April 15
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced on Friday a two-week extension of a nationwide lockdown in an effort to stem a surge in coronavirus cases across France.
The French PM said in a speech that the government had decided to extend the country's coronavirus lockdown, until April 15.
"After these first 10 days of confinement, it is clear that we are just at the beginning of this epidemic wave. It has submerged eastern France and now it is arriving in the Paris region and northern France," said Philippe.
‘There should be shame’: Watch Ocasio-Cortez excoriate GOP over massive corporate bailouts in coronavirus bill
"What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts, with as few strings as possible, in American history."
In an impassioned speech on the House floor Friday just ahead of a vote on the Senate-passed coronavirus stimulus bill, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Republican senators should be ashamed of fighting for the inclusion of trillions of dollars in corporate bailout money while providing little more than "crumbs for our families."
‘She drank the Kool-Aid’: Viewers baffled as Dr. Birx ‘incinerates her credibility’ by praising Trump for being ‘attentive to scientific literature’
Speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network's Faith Nation this Wednesday, White House response coordinator for the US Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, talked about the role faith communities can play in the effort to stem the outbreak, both by "giving out accurate and important information and ensuring that everyone in the household feels engaged in their community even though their at home themselves."