New York Stock Exchange to move to online trading after two brokers test positive for coronavirus
A pair of positive coronavirus tests is forcing the New York Stock Exchange to temporarily close its historic trading floor and move fully to electronic trading.The NYSE had set up medical screenings at its Big Board earlier this week. It was there that two brokers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus that is wreaking havoc on the world and its financial markets.All-electronic trading will begin on March 23 at the open, the exchange said. The facilities to be closed are the NYSE equities trading floor and NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in…
Latest Headlines
National Parks will be free to public during coronavirus pandemic
They’re parking the entrance fees.All National Parks will be free to the public until further notice, the Park Service announced in a press release.Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt instructed all parks remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic to waive entry fees.“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in the release.Parks across the country have taken various measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Some have temporarily closed, but many others have tried to remain open whi... (more…)
2012
Coronavirus is fostering a culture of no touching — a psychologist explains why that’s a problem
Touch has profound benefits for human beings. But over the last few decades, people have becomeincreasingly cautious about socially touching others for a range of reasons. With the novel coronavirus spreading, this is bound to get worse. People have already started avoiding shaking hands. And the British queen was seen wearing gloves as a precautionnot to contract the virus.The coronavirus could very well have long-term implications for how hands-on we are – reinforcing already existing perceptions that touch should be avoided.Why is touch so important? It helps us share how we feel about othe... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel offers his top tips for surviving the apocalypse
“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”
Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.
Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).
“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”