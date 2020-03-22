NJ gun dealers are not considered an essential business — and they’re not happy about it
Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to close all non-essential retail business has forced gun dealers, who were experiencing a spike in salesamid the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, to shut down.On Saturday, the online service used to process background checks for firearm dealers, the New Jersey National Instant Criminal Background Check System, told stores they can no longer process requests.“Per Executive Order 107, (Murphy) is ordering the residents of New Jersey to stay home, directing all non-essential retail businesses closed to the public,” a notice on the online system sta…
Latest Headlines
NJ gun dealers are not considered an essential business — and they’re not happy about it
Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to close all non-essential retail business has forced gun dealers, who were experiencing a spike in salesamid the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, to shut down.On Saturday, the online service used to process background checks for firearm dealers, the New Jersey National Instant Criminal Background Check System, told stores they can no longer process requests.“Per Executive Order 107, (Murphy) is ordering the residents of New Jersey to stay home, directing all non-essential retail businesses closed to the public,” a notice on the online system sta... (more…)
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Comedians do their part to make people laugh during coronavirus self-isolation
The possibility of impending death facing us down isn't funny, it's terrifying. There are a lot of coronavirus fears. There's the possibility that some irresponsible co-workers of our parents might make them sick. There's the risk of grandparents spending their final days listening to you fight with doctors and begging for a ventilator. It isn't funny, it's scary and the world is facing down the fear with every news report.
John Oliver revealed last week that due to the coronavirus hitting his studio his team will be out for at least a few weeks. "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and his team had a scheduled break. Seth Meyers' studio was closed as New Yorkers face a lockdown.
‘Trump must act now’: Bernie Sanders demands president act to manufacture more hospital equipment
Though President Donald Trump promised at multiple points over the past week to invoke his authority under the Defense Production Act to ramp up manufacturing of needed protective gear for healthcare workers and ventilators for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, he has yet to do so, drawing criticism from progressives and Democratic lawmakers.
"Trump must act now," tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination. "Not only are the lives of the heroes and heroines providing medical care on the line, the lives of millions across the rest of the country are on the line as well. If our medical front line goes down, the whole country is at risk."