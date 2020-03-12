NJ medical workers raise ‘shocking concerns’ about shortage of masks and protective gear for coronavirus
Some have been told to reuse surgical masks. Use body wash when the hand soap runs out. And when they request help on how to properly don protective gear, one manager said they should remember their training from the Ebola outbreak in 2014.Nurses and and certified nursing assistants in hospitals and nursing homes across the state are relaying “shocking concerns” about supply shortages as the coronavirus steadily spreads. On Wednesday night, representatives from six labor unions called on the Murphy administration to “ensure all healthcare facilities have the supplies, training materials, and s…
Plagues follow bad leadership in ancient Greek tales
In the fifth century B.C., the playwright Sophocles begins “Oedipus Tyrannos” with the title character struggling to identify the cause of a plague striking his city, Thebes. (Spoiler alert: It’s his own bad leadership.)
As someone who writes about early Greek poetry, I spend a lot of time thinking about why its performance was so crucial to ancient life. One answer is that epic and tragedy helped ancient storytellers and audiences try to make sense of human suffering.
From this perspective, plagues functioned as a setup for an even more crucial theme in ancient myth: a leader’s intelligence. At the beginning of the “Iliad,” for instance, the prophet Calchas – who knows the cause of a nine-day plague – is praised as someone “who knows what is, what will be and what happened before.”
MSNBC’s Morning Joe calls out Fox News for putting elderly viewers’ lives at risk with coronavirus ‘hoax’ propaganda
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough busted Fox News and other conservative media outlets for putting their fans at risk by downplaying the coronavirus.
The "Morning Joe" host and New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters pointed out that conservative media audiences tend to be older, and thus more vulnerable to the virus, and they called out those purveyors as irresponsible -- or worse.
"As of yesterday afternoon, Rush Limbaugh was calling this basically a Chinese bioterrorism plot, this is meant to destroy President Trump's economy," Peters said. "It is a ploy by the Democrats and the liberal media to take him out and undermine him, to attempt to impeach him again. This is part of the problem with where our political culture is in this country right now, nothing is what it is."
How coronavirus is upsetting the blood supply chain
The coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has created enormous anxiety, uncertainty, and disruption to our lives. Much has already been written about potential shortages of medicines and face masks, but little has been said about something only you and I can provide – lifesaving blood.
Our nation’s blood supply is essential to our health care security. Blood transfusions are integral parts of major surgeries. Blood is used in the treatment of diseases, particularly sickle cell anemia and some cancers. Blood is needed for victims who have injuries caused by accidents or natural disasters. Every day, the U.S. needs 36,000 units of red blood cells, 7,000 units of platelets, and 10,000 units of plasma.