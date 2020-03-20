North Korean fired two projectiles — as Trump is distracted by coronavirus pandemic: report

With President Donald Trump pinned-down in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, North Korea may be resuming missile tests.

“North Korea fired two projectiles toward the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, the South Korean military said,” Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

“The projectiles were launched from the North Pyongan province, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. It did not immediately provide more details,” the publication noted.

“The show of strength comes after the United States and South Korea canceled plans for a joint military training exercise this month because of fears of the novel coronavirus,” Stars and Stripes noted.