NY governor implements state-wide stay at home policy amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Not life as usual – deal with it’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just instituted a state-wide stay at home policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The policy, which he says will be enforced with fines, applies to all non-essential businesses.

“This is not life as usual,” Gov. Cuomo said in a televised address. “Deal with it.”

“These are not helpful hints,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are legal provisions.”

“There is a social compact that we have,” he added.

He also warned the young that they indeed can contract COVID-19, and dispelled the false belief that they cannot transmit the virus if they are not symptomatic.