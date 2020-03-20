NY governor implements state-wide stay at home policy amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Not life as usual – deal with it’
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has just instituted a state-wide stay at home policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The policy, which he says will be enforced with fines, applies to all non-essential businesses.
“This is not life as usual,” Gov. Cuomo said in a televised address. “Deal with it.”
“These are not helpful hints,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These are legal provisions.”
“There is a social compact that we have,” he added.
He also warned the young that they indeed can contract COVID-19, and dispelled the false belief that they cannot transmit the virus if they are not symptomatic.
"This is the most drastic action we can take."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that "only essential businesses" will be functioning, adding that there will be a 100% workforce reduction of non-essential services. https://t.co/WXLjCOmGEr pic.twitter.com/qUvL8iURck
— ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2020
WATCH: Trump wages vicious attack on reporter for asking what he has to say to Americans who are scared of coronavirus
President Donald Trump waged a vicious attack against a reporter who asked him to talk to Americans who are scared in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?" NBC News Peter Alexander asked the President Friday afternoon during the coronavirus press conference, after offering some bleak statistics.
"I say that you're a terrible reporter," Trump replied. "That's what I say."
Trump went on to take a question from another reporter, but went back to attack Alexander more.
"I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they're looking for hope," Trump said. "You're doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and 'Concast,'" Trump declared, purposely calling Comcast by the wrong name.
‘We don’t want everybody to get a test!’ Trump blows off question about Americans who still can’t get tested
President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed the idea that there are any Americans right now who still can't get tested for COVID-19 even though they are experiencing all the symptoms.
During the latest White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor asked the president about the continued shortage of testing kits that has been hampering the government's response to the crisis.
"There are Americans, though, who say they have symptoms and they can't get tested," she said. "What do you say..."
"I'm not hearing it!" Trump interrupted. "And we don't want everybody to go out and get a test, because there's no reason for it!"
Investigative reporter explains why Trump and the radical Republicans are calling it the ‘Chinese virus’
In early March, an angry, longtime Republican source contacted me to vent. He was a dedicated conservative, but was furious not only Trump Administration’s bumbling in dealing with COVID-19, but also the endless lies told by his fellow GOPers to persuade the party faithful that the scientific warnings about the outbreak were a scam.
Now, he fumed, as the infection rate and death toll rose, his colleagues realized they could not maintain the “COVID-19 is a fictional thing being used to hurt Trump” charade. Rather than backing off and consulting with scientists, their decision of what to do was horrific: Reach out to a political consultant to find a spin that would allow them to attack Democrats and the media, distracting everyone from Trump’s abject failure to protect the country.